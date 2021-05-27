Senior Spotlight: National Golden Gloves champ from Grant HS gearing up for Pan Am qualifiers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a boxer from Grant High School who is a "general" in the ring.
Boxed up in the basement of a Salvation Army is a teenage national champion from Rip City Boxing, Santiago Franco is now passing along those rights to fight the right way to the next generation of golden gloves.
"Being able to help those kids throw and be defensive so they can be better prepared in the ring - that's means a lot," Franco said.
The Generals senior is a giver after it was all take away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It feels good to be back, that's the first thing," Franco said. "I consider this my second home."
Known as "The Sandman" in the ring, Franco enters the Moore Street Community Center where his father's Rip City Boxing club lives to teach and train.
"When I first started, I wasn't really confident in myself and I was shy and all of that stuff, and boxing really brought that out of me and made me a completely different person," he said. "I really like the changes that it brought to me, so I want to give those changes to kids that were maybe like me."
When Franco isn't paying it back, the 4.0 student is punching it forward in the sweet science of the sport.
"I can take a punch and I can give it back. I generally don't want to get a lot of those too," Franco said.
The light-heavyweight "Sandman" was a the top of the podium back in April as Franco's hands were raised as a USA Golden Gloves National Champion in Shreveport, Louisiana.
"It's crazy. Even when I think about it, I am wearing the jacket, I have the medal, I have the belt," Franco said. "This is something that not a lot of people can have the honor of saying that they are on Team USA and number one in the nation."
Next comes high school graduation ahead of a stay at the U.S. training grounds in Colorado Springs to tune up for the Pan American Qualifiers in Guadalajara, Mexico with eyes on the grand prize at the Pan Am games in Cali, Colombia this fall.
"It's honestly huge, for me at least, because it is almost like an Olympics," he said.
Before booking a run to Cali, Franco will tag in to freshman dorm at the University of Portland and the belt is coming to The Bluff.
"Yeah, I am going to hang it up somewhere," he said. "I think it will be a good conversation starter for whomever is my bunkmate."
