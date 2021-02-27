RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – They are the two-time defending 2A State Volleyball Champions in Washington, and the Ridgefield Spudders are now back on the court.
The Spudders are stuffed with all the fixings in the class of 2021.
"Everyone almost shades on the mascot because we are the potatoes, but I think it's totally cool. It's so unique. It's so fun," Allie Andrew said.
The 6-foot-4 hitter and blocker is a two-time state champ with her fellow sacks of potatoes.
"There's not a lot of expectations from coming from such a small school, and so to be able to show up and be powerhouses and compete is just a blast," Andrew said.
Is simply savoring these long-awaited final senior moments.
"Having that busy schedule, I missed it truly so much when we were at home doing nothing with no schedule. You really had to be self-motivated," she said.
Playing this one special season with her two younger sisters, Elizabeth and Natalie, who are freshman and sophomores, was motivation enough.
"Three sisters on the court, I think it is a complete blessing. We never thought this was going to happen, and now I think my parents love it even more because they get to see all three of their daughters playing together," Andrew said.
Together once more with four of the stellar Spudder seniors who are committed bump up to the next level, she is one of them who will box it all up for Waco, Texas, and join the squad at Baylor University.
"Everything fell into place, and I am extremely blessed to be able to go there next year and call it my home next year," she said.
The back-to-back defending 2A State Champs from 2019, 15 months ago, know another trophy won't be offered to chase, but the butter on the Spudders' mountain is all gravy.
"Moving forward, these little moments that we do get, I think just being grateful for those and slowly but surely I think we will get to have more of those senior moments that make memories because there is no hill to climb really, there is no playoffs, there are no state championships that we are going towards," Andrew said. "So right now, we are cherishing those moments with the four seniors and with being on this team, just out there having a blast and laughing and playing and smiling."
