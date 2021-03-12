GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Better late than never: The high school soccer season is now in full swing in Oregon.
In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 took to the field at Sam Barlow High School to catch the "Abi and Mack Show" to highlight the Bruins' attacking duo.
"There is a whole emotional piece that goes with playing soccer," senior Abi Hoffman said.
Sport can be as much mental as it is physical.
"Our headspace can be so much clearer and not think about all of the worries that are going on with life," Hoffman said.
Life on the pitch is right where the girls from Sam Barlow High School belong.
"I come out here and I just get to forget about everything and be here and play with my teammates," senior Mikayla Topaum said.
It's the simple kinds of true for a pair of Bruin senior leaders - forward Hoffman and center-midfielder Topaum. Their last dance just looks a bit wonky.
"Having my parents and my friends and family watch from home, sucks, but it is what it is and you’ve just kind of got to go with it," Hoffman said.
Going with the flow.
"I feel like I am just out here to get an experience and love on my friends while I can, because you never know when things could end," said Hoffman.
Embracing what's given.
"If this year has taught us anything, it’s just to take every day as it comes because you never know what could happen so just enjoying whatever time we have out on the field with each other is really important," Topaum said.
These moments are fleeting before Hoffman and Topaum split for college. Hoffman will call the Park Blocks home at Portland State.
"I love it because I feel like I have a lot of people that support me and want me do the best, and they really have interest in watching me grow and develop and they'll have that opportunity to see me just 20 minutes away," she said.
Topaum will be more like a two-hour and 40 minute flight away at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.
"That's one of the main reasons why I kept working and kept motivated just because I was looking forward to playing these next four years in a great college program," Topaum said.
Buddies turned Big Sky Conference rivals.
"It's going to be awesome to play against her, I mean, it will be a little sad," Hoffman said. "Not going to lie, it will be a little sad because I have played the last four years with her and it's been absolutely amazing, and I couldn't imagine it any other way."
While futbol is Hoffman's number one, Sam Barlow football is teed up right behind.
"The boys mean the whole world to me. It's really made this high school experience everything that it is," she said.
Who told Hoffman to turn out for a helmet and shoulder pads sophomore year? She did.
"I was really driven to play football because I felt like it was different and I felt like I wanted to stand behind girls and let them know that you can do whatever you want to do," Hoffman said.
