GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a Sam Barlow High School senior who is setting the bar high in the back line for the Bruins.

Sam Barlow senior captain Erin Marynik is making up for lost time with her Bruins.

"You see your friends in the hall and you say hi to the them, you give them a tap on the shoulder and you say, 'I am excited to see you and play with you at the game tonight,' and I just feel like we are all like a family and you can't take that away from us," Marynik told FOX 12. "There are probably four or five girls I played with growing up ever since I was a little person, we're all really great friends, we all have lunch together, almost every day. We just have grown up super tight. Nothing has ever changed and I feel like we are going to continue contact after we go our separate ways in college."

The 4.0 Bruin will soon be at Portland State University to study pre-med in the Park Blocks and play for the hometown Vikings.

"It means everything. I get to stay close to home. My family will be able to watch pretty much all of my games," said Marynik. "That was a big decision for me and I will get to have all of my families support, all of my friends support. I will get to go play with Abi Hoffman who was here at Barlow, and I just feel like it will be a huge, supportive team."

Marynik has always been team first while leading from the back for the three-time defending Mt. Hood Conference champion Bruins.

"I have pretty much always been a defender, I have never really steered away from it. I feel like most people don't recognize defenders but you always need them on a team to win so you have to have them. You know my name if you look it up," she said.

She is known in many soccer circles, named to the All-American Watch List to potentially represent the west this December in Knoxville, Tennessee, but surgery may come before the opportunity arises.

"I have an extra bone in my ankle," Marynik told FOX 12. "Yeah, it was a little weird and I didn't understand it but it kind of made sense because that is the pain I was feeling."

Toughing it out to be on the field with her eight fellow Sam Barlow Class of 2022 teammates is just the kind of kid she is.

"It's definitely hard but I don't feel like it is holding me back, I definitely wanted to have my senior season. I didn't want to give that up for anything and I feel like everybody understands that and no one can take that away from me," said Marynik.

A proud member of the Eastside Timbers, ankle surgery can wait - a 6A title is what the Bruins are hunting.

"Being a Bruin is absolutely amazing, you always have the support from your school," she said.

