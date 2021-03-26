SALEM, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a receiver and track star from South Salem High School who comes from Olympic pedigree.
It has been a long and winding road back to the field for senior Gabe Johnson.
"After that second semester, wow, I am really starting to miss school and it sucks just being at home all the time," Johnson said.
The 18-year-old is counting down the days to get back in class on April 15, but then the calendar will have turned from football to track and field.
"I'm not very good at one event, I am kind of all around. I am OK at all of them," he said.
Mr. Johnson was pretty good too.
"My dad, obviously, has done track. He was a decathlete," Johnson said.
Life is short, play hard.
"He always tells me about how he had his broken foot when he won his bronze, which I think is really cool," said Johnson.
Johnson was born a good decade after the '92 Barcelona Olympic Games when his dad, Dave, was pumped up with the Dan and Dave Reebok campaign.
"It's funny seeing my dad in that kind of environment because I see him as kind of a goofy guy, I don't see him as other people see him," Johnson said.
While Johnson digs track and field, football is where his bread is buttered. He earned a scholarship to play for Arizona Christian University.
"It's a newer school so I wanted to be part of that growth," he said.
Go Firestorm - Johnson will be off to blaze his own trail in Glendale.
"I was really nervous. I didn't really have an idea where I wanted to go until I went to Arizona Christian," he said. "I was like, 'wow, I really like this place. I am really feeling it.'"
That same prideful feeling of being a Saxon.
"Being a Saxon means to me, hard work, persevering through hard times," Johnson said.
The hardest of times for the Class of 2021.
"Honestly, speaking up about your mental health, that has always been really hard for me. I've never really been a really sad person. I have been an upbeat person but these past couple of months, it has really been weighing down on me," Johnson said. "That is what I have learned through this, we need to talk to people and we need other people just to be around."
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
