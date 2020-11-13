PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Postponed high school fall sports players, including Peyton Griffin, an all-state setter from Jesuit High School, are still hoping for some type of season this spring.
Griffin is a senior at Jesuit, and under normal circumstances, would be setting up the Crusaders to chase down their third straight 6A state volleyball crown.
“They are saying there is a possibility we still might get our season but that it might not look exactly the same as when we did it the last year years,” Griffin said. “It’s definitely something hard to kind of think about, just because we only graduated two people, so our whole team is pretty much coming back, and I had one of my best seasons last year.
The All-Metro League and 1st Team All-State senior for Sader Nation is like the rest of the Class of 2021: waiting and missing it all.
“I am a setter, so they recruit every other year, and so all of the schools that were kind of looking at me and talking to me, that were interested, for a while they just weren’t talking to anyone because they’d didn’t know where their season was going to go," Griffin said. "All of the schools came back and said they are keeping their same lineup for next year so that flips it, which will still opening up opportunities for me, I just have to find where they are.”
A volleyball setter is much like a quarterback, working as the main communicator with the passers and the hitters. Griffin, like so many, has been bumped by current college kids being offered another year of eligibility.
“The goal is kind of junior year, but again, since we couldn’t go to nationals or any of those big recruiting tournaments, that definitely put a wrench in it and definitely delayed it by a lot," Griffin said.
It's back to the lab where the 3.9 GPA student looks to match athletics and education with her love of criminology.
“I am sure a lot of people have seen the show 'Criminal Minds'", Griffin said. "I watched that when I was a kid, not a kid, middle school-ish, and ever since then, I have just been interested in that and how stuff works.”
Griffin remains at work with her weekly travels from home in Tigard to Salem to knock it around with her four-year club ball teammates on the North Pacific Juniors.
“We’re just getting touches just because they know people haven’t really been able to get in the gym, so they are trying to provide as many opportunities as they can,” Griffin said.
Griffin's last opportunity for real full-sided volleyball came in March when active kids all around the area were grounded to home quarantine.
“Every day I would just go to school and then I would be hanging out with family and then go to bed," Griffin said. "It’s been really nice just to be able to come here and to get that drive and get outside and just have some alone time since I drive myself. It’s really nice to have that alone time to just decompress. Coming here definitely makes me a lot happier during the day just because seeing my friends and also I feel a lot more productive because I get my homework done earlier so it’s been nice.”
If you think you or someone you know deserves a senior spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
