(KPTV) - The games are nearly back on for Oregon soccer teens after more than a year away from OSAA competition on the pitch. In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights three seniors who will soon join forces in orange and black at Oregon State University.
"It's been a ball because we weren't doing it for a year almost," said Aidan Brown.
Brown from Clackamas High School, Carly Carraher of Westview High School and Izzy Carrington from Mountainside High School make up a futbol friendship triangle.
"It's kind like someone you can rely on through like the unexpected," Brown said.
BCC are BFF's.
"We all kind of grew as teammates and became friends throughout that," Carraher said.
Playing together for the past decade plus. While their timeline may differ, the power trio is on the same trajectory to Corvallis.
"The group, the trio will be so fun - everything just works out," said Brown.
Hail to old OSU - while Brown committed to the Beavers as a freshman, Carraher and Carrington made the pledge soon after.
"I think, specifically, us three hit it at a really good time and got fortunate because we have definitely seen our teammates not having games, not having game film to submit to coaches and having to use last years’ film is harder, and I have seen them struggle a little bit more so I think we got super fortunate with the time we all committed," Carraher said.
Their friendship has helped guide them through the past 11 months.
"It’s kind of fun because we are all kind of going through it all together, and with our commitment to OSU we have to constantly talk to OSU, so we’ll text each other and be like, ‘hey, have you texted the coach?’ If one person is like, ‘yeah’ then it’s ‘oh, shoot! We’ve got to go text this coach,'" said Brown.
In addition to her good buds, Brown will join her big sister with the Beavers as Helena Brown can't wait to show the all the ropes.
"I think she has a redshirt too, so I’ll get to play with her for two or three years," Brown said.
Carrington's fraternal twin sister, Trinity, is off to ball at George Fox, so the time nears to box-up for that dorm life.
"I have basically had a roommate my entire life, so I don’t know if I’m like a bad roommate, we get in arguments all the time," Carrington said.
"I think before COVID actually hit, I didn't realize all of the things that I had and how much of a change COVID would make," Carraher said.
Making a positive out of so much negative.
"I found out how much the relationships I made through soccer and how valuable it is," said Carrington.
Iron sharpens iron during their club practices with Crossfire United ECNL until those first high school matches in more than a year return in two weeks.
"I think we have about 10 seniors that are going to be on varsity, so just to be able to play with each other one last time and just out there would be really great," Carraher said.
"Every time someone is going down the line, you can always count that it’s not going to go past Izzy," Brown said. "It’s like a pretty fair bet. I would take that bet on with anyone, any day."
"Aidan and Carly, they are both really aggressive at goal, so I guess that gives me some troubles or makes me struggle when I play against them," Carrington said.
"Both Aidan and Izzy are very composed players out there and I think in crunch time they both become super confident," Carraher said.
