Senior spotlight: Tualatin HS basketball player will remain a wolf in a new uniform at Nevada

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – The high school basketball season continues to wait in the wings during the pandemic, with several top players either leaving for college early or devoting time for club hoops with the hope that school ball will eventually return.
In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 met a leader on the court from Tualatin.
The intricacies of a game night are what's missed the most.
“I kind of realized how much fun it is and how cool it is, when you score, just that feeling. When you rebound, winning as a team or winning those games you didn't think you would win, or you didn't win last year. It's just a really good feeling and I love it,” Natalie Lathrop told FOX 12.
The 17-year-old Tualatin High School senior will soon swap dens, from the Tualatin Timberwolves to the Nevada Wolf Pack.
"It's kind of funny. My parents find it funny,” Lathrop said of becoming another wolf.
But no dad jokes are allowed when she’s enforcing the paint. It's all business for the 6-foot-3 post and the four other THS seniors who eagerly await the hunt.
“We’ve kept in touch, but it's hard to stay in touch as much as you would in the basketball season."
It’s virtually a shame for a team like so many that go way back in the day.
“I’ve been playing basketball with them since lay ups when we were in like kindergarten, so we are really hoping that there is something." Lathrop said of possible games in the spring. “I'm really hoping that something will happen with high school, and I am positive about it because it’s my senior year. It's really important."
Her own school record of 10 blocked shots in a single game is ready to be challenged. At least she has club ball to hoop with Oregon Elite.
“It would be really hard if I didn't know when the next time I would play basketball is."
Lathrop, who lives just dribbles away from THS, is only asking Santa for one last time out.
“Tualatin High School has been part of my life long before I was going to high school there."
If you think you or someone you know deserves a senior spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
