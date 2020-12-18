TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - As a senior from Tualatin High School patiently waits for Oregon high school soccer season to start in early March, she's also getting ready to play college ball close to home.
"It's crazy that time flew by so fast," said Cally Togiai.
Twice named the Player of the Year in the Three Rivers League and a three-time All-State Selection, Togiai has been watching the clock tick for years.
"To actually get it on paper, it's exciting. It's such a relief because I have been waiting so long," Togiai said.
Time keeps on slippin' into the future for Togiai who committed to the University of Portland as a freshman.
"Ever since I was younger, I would just go and watch because before the Thorns, it was usually just University of Portland women's soccer, so to have the opportunity to play and be one on that level is an amazing feeling," said Togiai.
Seeing is believing.
"The culture here so just to stay here in Soccer City with the Timbers and Thorns - everyone knows in Oregon, we have soccer because we don't really have a football team but soccer is kind of our main sport."
Merlo Field kept calling a younger Togiai back for the soccer and beyond.
"Actually when I was younger, I loved to go there for the kettle corn," she said. "They always made great kettle corn over there because you could just smell it but as I grew older I started watching the game more and appreciate it."
Togiai still hopes to snack on some type of senior season outside of time with her club team, Crossfire United.
"I just definitely miss being under the lights and I was excited to be with my class this year because we've come up since freshman year, all the way up until now," said Togiai. "Tualatin, it's basically my backyard because I live essentially on campus, which is nice. So ever since my sister played there, I've always gone up there and watched the games, so I have known a lot of the teachers and coaches as the younger sister but for me to come up and finally be a Timberwolf there and actually represent myself is an amazing job."
If you think you or someone you know deserves a senior spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
