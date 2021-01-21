TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12's Nick Krupke focuses on a two-sport star from Tualatin High School who is set up for big things in life beyond the field of play.
"I think athletics has shaped me into the person I am today."
Sidney Isabelle Dering - Sid for short - is like so many in the Class of 2021, missing it all.
"Sometimes I even have trouble separating that identity, Sidney Dering the lacrosse player versus Sidney Dering who plays lacrosse," she said.
The Under Armour All-American from the four-time defending league champs has also been a starter on the Timberwolves' basketball team since freshman year.
"Understanding the characteristics of what makes me an athlete, when that all boils down at the end of the day, I am still going to have that," Dering said. "I am going to have my leadership skills, my strength, being good under pressure, those are all things I can carry with me the rest of my life."
Athletics are in Dering's blood. Her mom, Chellie, starred on the pitch and the diamond at Oregon State University in the days of 1988.
"She played soccer and softball at OSU her freshman year but ended up getting more money to play soccer, so she ended up playing soccer the rest of her four years," Dering said.
Dad Steve was a four-time All-American in track and field from Syracuse.
"He threw hammer, shotput and discus, and then he moved out to Eugene to train for the Olympics in ’92 and ’96. He went to the Trials and placed 4th," Dering said about her dad.
The 3.98 GPA senior is now waiting out this phase for return-to-play before college comes calling.
"Keeping that end of Kent State, that’s our goal, that’s what we are grinding for," she said.
Signed, sealed and soon deliver to northeast Ohio to provide a spark for the Golden Flashes while studying at Kent State - furthering academics through athletics.
"My major currently is biology but looking to focus in pre-med. The ultimate goal is to be a pediatrician," Dering said. "The medical community has given so much back to my family and that has always been something I’ve wanted to do."
Dering is tightly bonded with her parents and younger brother, Jake.
"He has had 30 surgeries. He has otopalatodigital syndrome spectrum. It’s all physical abnormalities. He is completely mentally functioning. He is one of the most positive kids I know, and I think he is a huge influence on my motivation," Dering said. "I do feel a responsibility to make him proud and uphold that for him, kind of have him live vicariously through me, but he also creates his own way. He’s an incredible golfer so we are so proud of him."
Mom and dad are pretty proud of Number 12 too.
"The 12 for me - I think signifies so much strength and courage, and without athletics, my parents would not be the people they are today, and I think raising my brother with the success that they did. The doctors said he wasn’t going to live past five months, so those lessons that they learned from athletics really transferred over into life. They were like, ‘well, we just aren’t going to let that happen and now here we are,' and now he's 16," Dering said.
Dering is a giver and a natural born leader.
"Through Alpha Mentality, I raised a bunch of money and I was able to provide lacrosse lessons to young girls in the Tualatin community for free and we also talked about what it means to be a female athlete and I think that is huge, we saw that so much in 2020, people turning the corner for those things they are working for with equality and all of those things so pushing women in sport is a huge thing," she said.
Lacrosse is a huge part of who she is, but Dering is more than just an athlete.
"I think something unique, especially about our generation is we can understand the weight that people are losing their lives. They are losing their jobs and we are very empathetic to that, so some of those high school milestones, those are still important, and I think it is validating that everybody is giving up something," she said.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
