WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Hope is on the horizon for high school athletes in southwest Washington with the new metrics for reopening and regional phases to safely return to play.
In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 shines the light on a three-sport star from Washougal High School who is counting down the days to reunite with her sister.
Senior Skylar Bea was once a busy one.
"Just getting to play with my teammates again would be fun," she said.
A simple request can go a long way.
"I am really grateful that we get to start sports now," Bea said.
From volleyball to tennis to basketball and 4-H in between, it's gone from all to nothing for the Class of 2021.
"That really motivates me to keep practicing during this pandemic. Keep getting in the gym, because I want to prove and I want to be ready for when I go to college," Bea said.
The University of Idaho is the place to be for the Bea sisters.
"I think it just takes some of the worry off of my chest, I am already committed," said Bea. "I kind of knew that Idaho was the ideal place that I would want to go to play with Beyonce."
Big sis Beyonce is in her sophomore year with the Vandals in the Big Sky Conference.
"It's really weird not having her here for basketball, for all of the sports. You know, driving me around, I drive myself now," Bea said. "So it's kind of just, 'oh, where is she?'"
The Bea kids last played together when Washougal won it all as the Panthers got the royal treatment as 2A State Champs in 2019.
"That was definitely a big moment, real exciting for us especially because all of my family members were on the team," Bea said. "It was Beyonce, my cousin Jaiden Bea, my other cousin Savea Mansfield and then me, we were all on the team together."
That is what high school sports are about, certainly in a smaller town like Washougal, where it can really bring people together.
"We got to do a parade through all of the elementary schools, carrying the trophy, and it was really just being with all of my teammates and obviously the community was really proud of us, so it was just a really good feeling coming back to that," said Bea.
That was a program first, Bea hopes she hasn't played her last game, match and set in the orange and black.
"I am actually pretty hopeful it will happen," she said. "It would be tennis, then volleyball, then at the end would be basketball."
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
(1) comment
I'm sorry, but the mascot name "Vandals" is offensive to me. We here in Portland know all to well what vandals are and what they do. Maybe over in Idaho they're a little less depraved and a little better behaved, but not here in Portland. I move that the U of I needs to change their mascot name, because I'm offended.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.