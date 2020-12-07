WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - As the school year ticks on, some student athletes are seeing their final chance to take the court slip away.
West Linn High School senior Audrey Roden is still waiting to roar on the floor with her "Pride of Lions."
"You can always hope for the best but if we’re being honest, I don’t think it’s gonna happen, which it’s hard to think about," said Roden. "I watch game film a lot, so it had always been about getting better but I’m starting to watch it, I miss it. It’s hard, it’s emotional."
The 17-year-old is on the cusp of a career milestone too.
"One thing that is really important to me is scoring 1,000 points and I am at like 987," Roden said.
Taking part in one particular game this year would make her happy.
"Honestly, just a senior night to be honest," Roden said. "Just being able to walk through the cheerleaders in a little tunnel."
Roden does have something nice to look forward to with the University of Nevada after earning a scholarship with the Wolf Pack.
"It just means a lot knowing that I am still going to be able to play after," Roden said.
She will be joining the Nevada squad with a former teammate and Three Rivers League rival - Tualatin's Natalie Lathrop.
"When we were in third grade, we played on Portland Energy together and that was my first club team and so we are going to be playing together again which is pretty cool," said Roden. "I know she gave Aaronette some buckets so it will be fun."
Aaronette is Aaronette Vonleh, a fellow West Linn senior committed to Arizona.
Roden has worked out with some of the best like WLHS star alum and Boston Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard.
"I remember this one night I was in like fourth or fifth grade and I was working out with Payton, Lexie [Pritchard – Payton’s sister], Anthony [Mathis who lived with the Pritchard family] and I just remember coming home and throwing up everywhere because I worked so hard with them, and looking back on those memories and seeing him get drafted in the draft is like 'wow, it’s kind of surreal," said Roden. "It’s a reminder that I am growing up but it’s also really impactful that these are kids that helped me along the way and they are getting what they deserve after all of the hard work they put in."
Hard work pays off for all.
If you think you or someone you know deserves a senior spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
