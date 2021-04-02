WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - After growing up in St. Paul, a pair of sisters are back together on the volleyball court at West Linn High School. In this senior spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a player and coach relationship that has lasted a lifetime.
After a 5th place state tournament finish in 2019, the West Linn Lions returned 10 seniors for this pandemic delayed and condensed volleyball season.
"It's like a redemption year is what they wanted really," Emilie Wilmes said.
WLHS Head Coach Emilie Wilmes is a 2017 graduate of Oregon State where she spiked for the Beavers.
"I learned so much in volleyball from life skills and just being able to share those experiences, be the coach that kids want to play for is what I want to do," Emilie said.
Emilie, a Canby High School grad, is eight years older than her little sister, West Linn senior, Audra Wilmes.
"It just feels comfortable. It feels right," said Audra.
"I feel like I am coaching myself," Emilie said. "So, I feel like I actually know what is going through her head a lot."
Sister knows best.
"I am her second mom. If this was my sister that is two years younger than me, it wouldn't get along as well," said Emilie.
The Wilmes' siblings are still wardrobe sharing roommates to this day.
"I wanted to be Emilie," Audra said.
"She's better than me," said Emilie.
"No, I am not," Audra responded.
While big sis was a Beaver, Audra is set to bump up I-5 to be a Washington Husky.
"Go Dawgs," Audra said.
To which Emilie responded, "Go Beavers."
A families love has no end.
"Even if she is a Husky, I will still go. She bought me my first Washington shirt," Emilie said. "I said I wouldn't buy one until she is there and I have to go to a game."
"I said, 'no, you are wearing this,'" Audra said.
Emilie says she ended up buying her first ever Washington Husky gear herself and her sister was proud of her.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
