WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Fall athletes in the Pacific Northwest are truly making the most of this season to catch up on all of the game and memories lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a senior from Wilsonville High School who is chasing down a cup and a record.

Lindsey Antonson and the Wilsonville Wildcats are a prideful pack.

"We are so lucky and blessed to be able to step on this field again, because who knows if that will be taken away again," Antonson said.

The 17-year-old senior striker is the youngest of four soccer loving Antonson kid alums. The best season thus far in her career came in 2019 when she scored 46 goals as a sophomore, one of the greatest seasons on record in Oregon besides not capturing the state cup. Antonson and her team lost on penalty kicks to Crescent Valley, the same way her sisters' team fell short in the title match eight years earlier.

"It was a hard one to lose. Most of us still think about that, especially with COVID," said Antonson. "I feel like we would have won last year, and just not to get that opportunity, you kind of question yourself, what if?"

"After missing out on the fall in 2020, at school and with her club, Crossfire United, for six months, Antonson was able to look positively towards her future with a verbal commitment to play for and learn at Oregon State University.

"I really love the campus and the environment, and also a good part of it was that it is very close to home, it’s only an hour and 20 minutes away, so that was a big part of why I went there also," she said. "I am thinking something in engineering, I am not sure what yet."

Crunch the numbers, Antonson is within striking range of the state's all-time goal scoring record obtained by a current Oregon Duck, Callan Harrington from the Jesuit High School class of 2019.

Number 10 and the Wildcats only got to play 11 undefeated matches during the COVID-delayed and condensed spring season.

"I think that if we had a normal year last year, I would have gotten it but this year my main focus is a state championship and that is what my teams focus is too, so if that happens, it happens, that would be pretty cool," said Antonson.

