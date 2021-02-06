PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We're just days away from seniors over 80 becoming eligible to get vaccinated.
FOX 12 has heard from many of our viewers about their concerns and struggles in making an appointment. One local senior raised a question about transportation: how will seniors get to the convention center or other sites if they aren't very mobile or don't drive?
Peggy Lyons is a 76-year-old living in Southeast Portland, who said transportation to vaccine clinics should be provided to everyone eligible to get their dose.
"I'm also concerned about the people who live farther east than me who have no transportation, no computers, have no smartphones," Lyons said. "If you were to try to take the bus from here, it would probably be two hours or maybe more and numerous transfers."
Lyons and her husband care for her 80-year-old sister-in-law. Lyons said if they weren’t there to help, it would be difficult for her sister-in-law to get to the Oregon Convention Center herself.
"That would be a huge problem. She uses a walker," Lyons said.
Peggy said the state should consider implementing other vaccination sites spread across the city to make it more accessible.
"Another thing we've thought of is that they could come to schools, and people could come to their neighborhood schools and get shots there," Lyons said.
In the last few days, she's already attempted to get in line for her and her husband's dose.
"My husband has some lung issues, and so we're really worried about him, and I'll be happy when we don't have to worry so much," she said.
Even though she said she's not tech-savvy, Lyons said she has to navigate how to get a vaccine for all three of them.
"I just went on the Kaiser website, and they had stuff about COVID and getting your vaccine, and if you had questions, you could call this number and when you call it just says go back to the website, so that didn't do me any good," Lyons said. "It's just hours on the phone waiting, and I'm prepared for that."
Now, since we're just a few days away from seniors over 80 being vaccinated - what are the transportation options?
According to the OHA's Vaccine FAQ, if you're an Oregon Health Plan Member and need transportation to a vaccine clinic - rides are free. You can find contact information for those transportation companies on the OHA's non-emergent medical transportation page.
FOX 12 also reached out to TriMet about transportation plans. A spokesperson said they're currently researching options to help facilitate transportation for seniors and people with disabilities, but there are concrete plans just yet.
