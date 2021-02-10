PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's a big day for Oregon seniors who are 80 and older - those who were able to book an appointment got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Portland area seniors will either be getting their vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center or at the Portland International Airport - it depends on where they set it up online.
The process to sign up has been a confusing and frustrating one for many people.
Lyn Mihalik, from West Linn, told FOX 12 that she did have some issues booking an appointment online.
"It was a little difficult to get online. I got up at midnight to get him his appointment, and it's been wonderful. Everyone has been great, it's been a great experience," Mihalik said.
The Oregon Health Authority says if seniors have tried and couldn't get an appointment, they should keep checking online as often as they can to book one.
A spokesperson with Kaiser Permanente says they're also directing people in the Portland area to check the OHA website and to call 211 for help.
Also happening at the Oregon Convention Center on Wednesday, Multnomah County employees are getting a warming shelter ready in case of severe weather later this week.
A spokesperson says the location of the shelter is not causing any issues with where the vaccine site is.
Next week, Oregonians who are 75 and older become eligible to get the vaccine. OHA says those eligible can register online and it's first-come, first-serve.
