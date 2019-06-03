SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Sentences for two teens convicted of murdering a Salem couple in 1993 have been thrown out after an Oregon supreme court ruling.
The state supreme court ultimately ruled that twins' 67-year sentence was cruel and unusual punishment.
Lydell white and his brother Laycelle were found guilty of murdering Richard and Grace Remy, both in their 80's, and stealing their car.
The couple was found dead in their Salem home in 1993.
The White twins, who were 15 years old at the time of the crime were sentenced to nearly 70-years in prison.
The pair, now in the 40's, have won a ruling by the state supreme court.
It basically says their sentence violates the eighth amendment, cruel and unusual punishment.
Their lawyer told FOX 12 the two want to show the court they've changed. They've spent more than half their life in prison so what's next?
The white's lawyer said the case could head to the U.S. Supreme court or it could head back to Marion County for re-sentencing.
The attorney general will make that decision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
