PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing two men and injuring another on a MAX train nearly three years ago will be sentenced later this month.
Jeremy Christian was convicted on Feb. 21 on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges included attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Christian was convicted for the May 2017 stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.
Prosecutors want a true life sentence, while the defense is asking for the chance of parole after 30 years.
The judge will make a decision on March 27 at 9 a.m.
RELATED:
- 2/27: Jurors say 'yes' to all 6 questions presented by prosecutors in Jeremy Christian sentencing
- 2/26: Forensic psychologist takes stand during day 2 of sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian
- 2/25: Jeremy Christian wanted to write a song about MAX murders, prosecutors say as sentencing phase begins
- 2/14: Psychiatrist takes stand as final witness, diagnoses Jeremy Christian with alcohol abuse disorder
- 2/13: Video played in court shows Jeremy Christian threatening to stab people day before MAX attack
- 2/12: Neuro-psychologist testifies in Jeremy Christian trial: ‘There are some areas where he has more struggles than most’
- 2/5: Jeremy Christian laughs in court, detective details murder weapon in day 7 of murder trial
- 2/4: MAX stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher takes the stand in murder trial of Jeremy Christian
- 2/3: Officer testifies that Jeremy Christian said ‘I hope they die’ after MAX stabbings
- 1/31: ‘You a snitch?’: Witnesses detail bloody knife, Gatorade bottle on day 4 of Jeremy Christian trial
- 1/30: Day 3 of the Jeremy Christian trial: First officer to the scene recalls 'unfathomable amounts of blood' in deadly MAX stabbings
- 1/29: More witnesses take the stand as Jeremy Christian's trial enters day two
- 1/28: Surveillance from deadly MAX stabbings shown in court during first day of Jeremy Christian trial
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.