Jeremy Christian in Court 2/12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing two men and injuring another on a MAX train nearly three years ago will be sentenced later this month.

Jeremy Christian was convicted on Feb. 21 on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges included attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Christian was convicted for the May 2017 stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.

Prosecutors want a true life sentence, while the defense is asking for the chance of parole after 30 years.

The judge will make a decision on March 27 at 9 a.m.

