MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV) – The man who beat a Molalla woman to death before burning her body will be sentenced in Washington County Court on Tuesday.

Amy Low’s body was found badly burned and unrecognizable inside a burn barrel in the backyard of a Beaverton home in 2018.

Norbeto Nestor Muniz was found guilty of murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse last week.

Low had been staying with her boyfriend and Muniz at the house where her body was found.

Family and friends of the 29-year-old victim gathered Monday night ahead of the sentencing for a candle-lit vigil to honor Low. Low’s mother, Constance Low, said she’s ready to see Muniz pay for her daughter’s murder.

“It will always be an open wound, but it makes me more comfortable knowing that he’s going to prison and hopefully he stays there,” Low said.

Low told FOX 12 she sat through each day of the trial and was able to finally gain some answers as to what happened that November day.

“He didn’t just hit Amy in the head,” Low said. “He beat her to death. That was really hard for me to hear that, but at least I know what happened.”

But one mystery may always remain.

“We probably won’t ever have a reason why,” Low said. “It makes no sense at all.”

Low said she hopes Muniz is sentenced to true life in prison.

“Fifteen years for what he’s done isn’t enough,” she said. “Life truly isn’t enough but at least, if he has life, he can’t get out and hurt anyone else.”