Separate crashes close westbound lanes of I-84 near Corbett; three people hospitalized

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - Two separate crashes closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Corbett on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene between mileposts 23 and 24 late Friday afternoon.
Deputies said one crash involved one vehicle and it appeared to be related to the weather. A thunderstorm brought hail to the area Friday.
A second crash involved a motorcyclist and a semi. The cause of that crash is under investigation.
Firefighters said three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
