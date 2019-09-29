September snow on Mt. Hood has many excited for upcoming ski season

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – A lot of snow fell on the mountain this weekend and it made for quite the attraction up at Timberline Lodge.
September snow has Timberline Lodge buzzing, as Mt. Hood gained a sizeable winter cap during Saturday’s snowfall. A lot of people here are excited for what could be a great season to hit the slopes.
Early snow on the mountain made for a fun weekend at Timberline.
“I haven’t seen any frowns up here yet. Everybody is smiling,” said visitor Scott Lyons.
Just down the mountain at Government Camp, roughly 4,000 feet above sea level, September snow happened for only the third time in the last 40 years.
“I came down to stock and ended up being quite busy ‘til noon,” said Betsy Valian with Valian Ski Shop.
Valian has run the ski shop in town with her husband for the better part of 30 years. She’s seen a lot of snow in her time on the mountain, but not this early.
“Seldom do you get a snow year that starts, all the lifts open and it jams right straight through. You’re going to have ups and downs due to weather,” said Valian. “Sometimes it does happen that way. We like to see everything running and kick off by Thanksgiving, sometimes that doesn’t happen.”
FOX 12 spoke with some visitors who were caught off guard by the quick jump into winter weather.
“Our original plans were to camp for the weekend. It was a camping weekend, but we rented a cabin and that was a smart move,” they said.
So forget fall – many came up for some early winter fun.
“I like to stomp and make the snow fly everywhere, and I like to throw snowballs at my mom,” said a young visitor named Milo. “It’s fun, except sometimes when you get hit by a snowball, it’s not that fun.”
While most are cautious to call this the real deal, businesses on the mountain are looking at the forecasts with anticipation.
“Whether it’s going to continue, whether it’s going to be a banner season, nobody knows. But in the ski business, you’re always hopeful that’s exactly what will happen,” Valian said. “Something where you could say, ‘Oh, remember 2020?’”
The snowfall was steady at Timberline just about all day Saturday, just another oddity to this weather day as the Portland metro area was hit with lighting and hail.
