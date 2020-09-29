PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several officers were assaulted and two dozen people were arrested during an unlawful assembly outside the Portland Police Association building.
Police said they learned about a planned, unpermitted march starting on Monday at Kenton Park, located at 8417 North Brandon Avenue.
At 8:45 p.m., officers arrived to the park and saw people carrying shields, wearing body armor and helmets.
Police said to lower the likelihood of people using the shields to protect those committing crimes, officers moved into the park and seized numerous shields.
Some people in the crowd interfered and were arrested.
There is a gathering in Kenton Park and learned that it was the initiation point of a planned unpermitted march. Participants were seen wearing body armor and helmets. Officers observed shields and moved in to take them for safekeeping before they could be used.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 29, 2020
According to police, officers saw a silver Subaru sedan, which was marked with red cross insignia, associated with the gathering driving dangerously in the area and conducted a traffic stop.
Officers located a loaded handgun inside the sedan. The driver, identified as Jason Dye, 40, of Portland, was cited for driving uninsured, failure to signal turn, and failure to properly use safety belt. Police said the investigation into the gun is ongoing.
As officers left the park, people from the gathering threw water bottles at them.
The crowd was advised via loudspeaker that they were welcome to demonstrate in the park, but were not permitted for a march in the street.
Shortly after, the crowd walked on the sidewalk to the Portland Police Association (PPA) building, located in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.
The group is still gathered near the PPA building and they’re playing the song ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZlvxeDOAnB— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 29, 2020
Via loudspeaker, the crowd was notified that the sidewalk in front of the PPA was closed and that North Lombard was open to vehicular traffic and they were not to block the roadway.
Despite warnings, several people moved into the street and attempted to block traffic. Police said officers moved in and made more arrests.
According to police, officers were met with "violent resistance." People threw rocks and other hard objects at officers.
Police said one sergeant was punched in the face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Five officers were sprayed with some kind of chemical irritant, according to police.
Shortly after, police declared an unlawful assembly and the crowd was told to disperse or be subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents.
#LISTEN: More warnings from @PortlandPolice telling those refusing to leave that they are subject to use of OC/tear gas and impact munitions. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/k1abX2w0uH— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 29, 2020
More arrests were made. Police said some of those arrested were wearing heavy body armor with rifle plating, were marked with "press" insignia and carrying a "press" pass, and possessed weapons such as knives and OC spray.
More arrests by PPB outside of 711 near the PPA building @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6GGq08jhOk— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 29, 2020
According to police, one person ran from officers and threw a baseball bat at pursuing officers. That person was not caught.
Police said the majority of the crowd left by 1:30 a.m.
Overnight, police said 24 arrests were made. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Dajah Beck, 37, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Holly Kvalheim, 29, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jared Peacock, 33, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Morgan McKniff, 30, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Aaron LaPointe-Aichison, 33, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of third-degree escape.
- Tracy Molina, 47, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Louise Adkins, 27, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jordan Conway, 29, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Cameron Baldwin-Gray, 26, of Vancouver, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Robert Eboch, 35, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Gary Floyd, 51, of Beaverton, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Chris Khatami, 30, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Sebastion Cazres, 24, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Delaney White, 22, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer.
- Dustin Ferreira, 37, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
- John Jackson, 23, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Darrell Kimberlan, 31, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer.
- Jovanny Garcia, 24, of Beaverton, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Molly Peterson, 18, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Henry Moray, 22, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jeffrey Lippincott, 27, of Portland, charged with inferring with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.
Police said Dimitri Stoyonoff, 39, of Portland, and Conor Maraist, 28, of Portland were both criminally cited for inferring with a peace officer.
A 17-year-old girl, from Portland, was referred to juvenile court for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to police.
Ohhhh where ohhhh where is the governor now! She only comes out when possible right wingers might be involved! Not bias at all is she? Meanwhile back to the norm of liberals burning down Portland!
These police put their lives on the line every night, and all they get is investigated for doing their job. What a disgrace this place is
I would recommend that you all continue to email Ted, Joann, Chloe, Amanda, Deb, and the board of Multnomah County commissioners, who defamed and slandered Joey Gibson's group, in denying them a permit to assemble, and tried to blame it on covid of all things, when they've allowed rioting in the streets for the past four months. What they're doing and subjecting their own police officers to every night, is just sickening. But the truth is..none of them care. They just don't care. And why don't they care? It's because they know that only 17% of voters here voted for Trump in 2016. They know that no matter how much they fail us all, that the liberal sheep in Portland will just keep blindly voting D..because that's what they do.
Dit our twit of a governor and Portlands mayor march with the rioters? Leftists/Democrats/socialists continue to riot, burn and assault the police while their leaders (Governor Brown and Mayor Wheeler) support their actions, along with the DA who refuses to prosecute criminals. Democrats are destroying our state.
"Police said one sergeant was punched in the face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment."
Taken to a hospital... for a punch in the face? Lmao! Wow.
Show of hands: how many people here have needed hospital treatment for a punch in the face?
You are evidently a snowflake, pure and simple. Never been in a fight have you? Nope, mom saved you every time, or maybe your little sister. Broken teeth, a broken eye socket, broken jaw and stitches are pretty common after a punch. Go back to your basement and be sure to avoid getting punched since you appear to be clueless.
Amen!
Try it out and see what happens. You won't be lmao, I guarantee
You are a despicable human being.
Can we use you as a test and see if you need to go after a punch?
Will Governor Brown’s Office be launching a full investigation into the Rioters and their actions? .
Exactly will she? NOPE!!
