PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A serial bank robber described by detectives as the “Froggy Robber” has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Diego Sanchez-Lopez, 25, of Clark County, Washington, pleaded guilty to six counts of bank robbery last August. He was sentenced in federal court Monday.
Sanchez-Lopez stole more than 87,000 from six banks in Oregon and southwest Washington between November 2017 and April 2018, according to court documents.
The Department of Justice listed those cases as:
- On Nov. 27, 2017, $9,710 was stolen from the Albina Community Bank located at 2002 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Portland.
- On Dec. 27, 2017, $26,000 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8699 S.W. Main Street in Wilsonville.
- On Jan. 11, 2018, $11,580.99 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6785 Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton.
- On Jan. 30, 2018, $6,720 was stolen from the U.S. Bank located at 52313 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.
- On Feb. 12, 2018, $15,400 was stolen from the Wells Fargo bank located at 1800 Main Street in Vancouver.
- On April 30, 2018, 33,357 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7200 N.E. Butler Street in Hillsboro.
In each case, he jumped over the counter and threatened bank employees with a knife, according to investigators.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Sanchez-Lopez is a non-citizen and lawful permanent resident, and his guilty plea will “subject him to removal from the U.S. by immigration authorities.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
8 years for 6 armed bank robbery's? Slap on the wrist.
