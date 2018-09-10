PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in Portland’s St. John’s neighborhood earlier this year pleaded guilty to several charges Monday and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Kevin Parker, 28, was arrested for a fifth time in late June in connection to a burglary that occurred at Kings Omelets in northeast Portland.
Kings Omelets owner Eva Liu gave FOX 12 a tour of the damage days after the alleged crime. Parker allegedly used a rock to smash through the restaurant’s front glass door.
Surveillance footage shows he went straight for the cash register and, when he realized it was empty, he tried to smash it, and made off with a coin jar instead.
At the time, Liu estimated it would cost her hundreds of dollars to make repairs.
“I don’t know what he was thinking,” Liu said. “He should find a job, you know, be working at McDonald’s, any place else, like road construction.”
In court, eleven other businesses claimed to have been victimized by Parker.
Parker Monday pleaded guilty to charges including identity theft, burglary in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and violating a restraining order.
In addition to his prison sentence, Parker must pay a $29,446.13 restitution order.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
