TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Interstate 84 was closed in both directions due to a series of crashes Tuesday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT said the crashes involving three semi-trucks happened near milepost 23. One of the trucks flipped on its side.
Corbett Fire said one driver was extricated but not injured.
FOX 12 spoke to another truck driver who wasn't involved, but he was one of the first to drive up on the crash. He said he quickly ran up to one of the trucks to see if the driver was OK.
"Yeah, they had to take him out of here. He was, I mean he was standing up, and you know, his truck's all sideways, so he's standing up. But they had to bust a window out, so they could get him out. We couldn't get him out the top," said Dave Dorgan. "I'm surprised, you know. There's three trucks out here all tipped over and everything, and nobody was hurt really bad."
ODOT said there were wintry conditions at the time. However, there were no chain requirements in effect.
Eastbound traffic was closed at Exit 17 in Troutdale, and westbound traffic was closed near milepost 23. One westbound lane was reopened just before 7 a.m.
Once the semi-trucks were removed, ODOT said crews would have to repair the barrier.
Drivers were advised to plan an alternate route and expect delays. A long line of semis could be seen waiting for the roadway to reopen Tuesday afternoon.
By 4 p.m., ODOT reported that the highway had reopened.
Closer look at crash involving multiple semi-trucks on I-84 pic.twitter.com/aUx8P6ke5U— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 12, 2019
The Washington State Department of Transportation said State Route 14 from milepost 19 near Evergreen Boulevard to milepost 65 near Hood River Bridge Road was closed to trucks over 10,000 GVW due to the closure on I-84.
That restriction was also lifted around 4 p.m.
