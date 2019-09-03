CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed a series of trails in the Dunn Forest near Corvallis after a man reported an encounter with an aggressive cougar.
Trailgoers just outside of Corvallis are being warned to watch out for an aggressive cougar that was last seen coming dangerously close to a man in the Dunn Forest.
The forest, which is managed by Oregon State University, was closed as a precaution after a man on Saturday reportedly fought off a cougar by kicking it. He was uninjured, but ODFW says a cougar shouldn’t be coming that close to people.
ODFW attempted to locate the animal by using dogs trained to pick up its scent but were unsuccessful. They say had it been caught, it would have been euthanized.
However, not all the trails in the area were closed. FOX 12 spoke with two who had heard about the run-in but weren’t worried going out Tuesday evening.
“They’re like, it’s kind of out and about and we’re like, well it was seen up in the hills somewhere,” said Natasia Cooper.
Hunter Gladgo said, “Well, they’re scary, you know, you always take that chance, but if I lived my life based on someone being scared of certain things and listening to that all the time, then I wouldn’t really be living.”
ODFW says they expect the cougar has already moved on. They plan to reopen the closed areas within the next few days barring another sighting.
