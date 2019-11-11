SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – A serious crash has closed Southwest Roy Rogers Road north of Sherwood Monday night.
The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Southwest Roy Rogers Road near Southwest Elsner Road and involved a car and a pickup truck, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say one person was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight. Another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
The sheriff’s office says Southwest Roy Rogers Road will be closed for at least the next hour while deputies investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
