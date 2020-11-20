HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A serious crash blocked traffic just south of Hillsboro on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Highway 219 just north of Southwest Tongue Lane.
Highway 219, also called Southwest Hillsboro Highway, was temporarily closed near Southwest Morilon Lane. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including possible injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 219 (SW Hillsboro Hwy) is CLOSED near SW Morilon Ln, just north of SW Tongue Ln due to a serious crash. This is just south of Hillsboro. Please avoid the area. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/93Yf84dgTq— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) November 20, 2020
