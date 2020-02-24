Serious crash involving semi-truck closes Hwy 551 near the Aurora Airport

AURORA, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 551 are closed Monday morning due to a serious crash near the Aurora Airport.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said a crash has closed the highway about two miles south of the intersection with Interstate 5.
Aurora Fire District said the crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV. Serious injuries have been reported and Life Flight has been requested.
The highway closer is expected to last several hours while Oregon State Police troopers investigate the crash.
A detour has been set up using Ehlen Road and Arndt Road. Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.
No further details have been released.
