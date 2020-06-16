FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A serious crash has closed a section of Highway 47 in Forest Grove.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Southwest Highway 47.
Forest Grove Fire said one person has critical injuries and is trapped in a vehicle.
Highway 47 was closed between B Street and Elm Street for about an hour and and half.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new information becomes available.
