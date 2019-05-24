CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Multiple people were rushed to area hospitals Friday night after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the crash occurred at the highway’s intersection with Northeast 99th Street just after 7:30 p.m.
Occupants in three of the four vehicles were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office says. The exact number of people hurt was not immediately clear.
Investigators say the causing driver was suffering from a medical condition and drove through a red light before crashing into the other three vehicles. The Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
