HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a serious crash involving four vehicles in Hillsboro Tuesday morning.
At around 9:21 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro police and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the four-vehicle crash at Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast Brookwood Avenue.
Hillsboro Fire said the crash involves serious injuries. No word on how many people were injured.
Hillsboro Fire with @TVFR @MetroWestAmb @HillsboroPolice crews on scene off serious injury crash on SE Brookwood at TV Hwy. Lanes blocked on Brookwood. Pls use caution in the area. Expect delays. #pdxtraffic #alerts pic.twitter.com/UB5APxUp9w— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) July 7, 2020
Southbound lanes of Brookwood Avenue are closed at Southeast 49th Avenue. The public is being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.