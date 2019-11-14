MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two drivers were rushed to area hospitals Wednesday evening following a head-on crash on Highway 99E.
Prior to 8 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Concomly Road Northeast.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that Nicolas Martinez-Rivera, 56, of Woodburn, was traveling northbound in a silver 2002 GMC Envoy when for unknown reasons he veered into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup.
Martinez-Rivera was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as Kaleefa Chernishoff, 26, of Brooks, was lifeflighted to Legacy Emanuel in Portland.
Woodburn Fire and Medics and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
