WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - An adorable kitten now has a forever home after being rescued by Oregon State Police troopers last week.
OSP said troopers received a call about a kitten on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville. The caller reported that the kitten ran across all four lanes in rush hour traffic.
Trooper Marshall and Trooper Grout responded and found the kitten huddled against the concrete barrier.
OSP said the troopers were able to safely grab the kitten.
According to OSP, dispatchers were monitoring the call and were "very excited" to hear the kitten - who they named Trooper - was safe.
Troopers took the kitten to an emergency veterinarian to be checked out.
The kitten did not have a collar, and the vet did not find a pet ID chip when scanned. The vet told OSP that the kitten would be put up for adoption.
OSP said troopers sent the dispatch center photos of the adorable kitten, and one of the dispatchers at the Northern Command Center decided to adopt "Trooper."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.