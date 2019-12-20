WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Service to 911 was restored after an outage in western Washington County on Friday morning, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Officials say 911 dispatchers at Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA) advised that phones with the prefixes 357, 359, and 992 were unable to call 911.
Anyone who had an emergency was asked to use a cell phone to call 911.
Anyone without access to a cell phone was asked to drive to the Forest Grove, Cornelius or Gaston fire stations to receive help in the event of an emergency.
By 12:52 p.m., service had been restored. A cause of the outage was not immediately known.
Firefighters said this serves as an example to be prepared in case a major utility goes down:
• If phone service goes out, try to establish communications with family and neighbors. Look out for those that might not have cell phones. Be aware you might have to drive to a fire or police station to get assistance.
• If the power goes out, find ways to keep your mobile devices charged, have a good supply of flash lights and wear extra cloths during colder weather. Try to avoid using candles and other heat producing items.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.