PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 355, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA also reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases statewide on Saturday. The state’s total count was listed at 21,010 Saturday, with 422,358 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
The deaths on Saturday were:
- Oregon’s 349th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 21 and died on August 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 350th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on July 19, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 351st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 14 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 352nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 8 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 353rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 354th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 355th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 5. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.
- There is additional information on Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death. He is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions
The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 23
- Clatsop:1
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 15
- Douglas: 2
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 12
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 14
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 14
- Marion: 47
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 87
- Polk: 5
- Sherman: 2
- Umatilla: 27
- Wasco: 8
- Washington: 56
- Yamhill: 22
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.