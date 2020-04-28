PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Ninety-nine people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Seven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
Those deaths were a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive April 17 and died April 27 at her home; a 73-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive March 30 and died April 26 at the hospital; a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive April 17 and died April 26 at the hospital; a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive April 20 and died April 25 at the hospital; a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive April 17 and died April 23 at the hospital; a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive April 24 and died April 26 at the hospital; a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive April 25 and died April 26 at the hospital.
Each patient had prior underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
Health officials reported 31 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 across the state Tuesday. Those new cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas (1)
- Coos (1)
- Harney (1)
- Klamath (1)
- Linn (2)
- Marion (9)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (13)
- Umatilla (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Yamhill (1)
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
The weekly report also shows the number of cases and deaths at Oregon care homes that have had at least three confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide, there have been 383 cases and 57 deaths at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living locations.
There have been 101 total cases and 21 deaths at Healthcare at Foster Creek in Multnomah County.
