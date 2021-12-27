ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has closed SW 209th Avenue, south of Farmington Road for what has been described as a seven-car pileup that happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office confirmed at 8:30 a.m. no one involved in the pileup received injuries.

SW Grabhorn Road, south of SW Farmington Road, is blocked due to a crash involving several vehicles. No injuries are reported. Roads are very slippery due to snow and ice. Drive slow, have proper traction devices, and give yourself extra time if you must go out today. #PDXalert pic.twitter.com/1kXQ2Cnzqe — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) December 27, 2021

All around the metro area, people were being cautioned by public officials to drive carefully given the risk of ice and snow as temperatures continue to drop.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.