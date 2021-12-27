seven ca rpileup

IMAGE: KPTV

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has closed SW 209th Avenue, south of Farmington Road for what has been described as a seven-car pileup that happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office confirmed at 8:30 a.m. no one involved in the pileup received injuries.

All around the metro area, people were being cautioned by public officials to drive carefully given the risk of ice and snow as temperatures continue to drop.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.