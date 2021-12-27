The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has closed SW Grabhorn Road, south of Farmington Road

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed SW Grabhorn Road, south of Farmington Road after a seven-car pileup  happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office confirmed at 8:30 a.m. no one involved in the pileup received injuries.

All around the metro area, people were being cautioned by public officials to drive carefully given the risk of ice and snow as temperatures continue to drop.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

seven ca rpileup

IMAGE: KPTV