ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed SW Grabhorn Road, south of Farmington Road after a seven-car pileup happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office confirmed at 8:30 a.m. no one involved in the pileup received injuries.

All around the metro area, people were being cautioned by public officials to drive carefully given the risk of ice and snow as temperatures continue to drop.

