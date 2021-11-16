Seven 'PDX Pop-Up Shops' open for holiday season in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you're looking to shop local this holiday season, there are some new spots popping up in downtown Portland.

For the last 12 years, local designers and artists have been given a place to showcase their creations in empty storefronts around the Rose City. This year, there are a record seven spots to check out.

The program is put on by the Portland Business Alliance and Downtown Portland Clean & Safe. It gives small and emerging creators "brick and mortar" storefronts around Downtown and Old Town areas.

Many of the pop-up shops are minority, woman and LGBTQ+ owned, including Indigenous Come-Up.

"I started with a table with barely enough product, then over the years, filled up a booth. With a booth you have to set up every day, take it down. The labor that goes into that is really intense, so this opportunity - with the weather and COVID - this is really exciting," said Lluvia Merello, owner of Indigenous Come-Up.

The PDX Pop-Up Shops will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They'll be open until Dec. 31, but closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

For a complete list of PDX Pop-Up Shops, click here.