Seven people arrested, one man injured after altercation on MAX in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Seven people were arrested after an altercation on a MAX train in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 9300 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the initial report was a threat involving a weapon.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Officers surrounded the scene and called for a K-9 to assist in tracking down suspects. Police located and arrested seven people believed to be connected with this case.
Investigators said a knife was displayed during the altercation, but it was not used on anyone.
The incident occurred on a Southbound MAX train traveling from the Powell Boulevard MAX Station, according to police.
No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Yep, let’s continue to throw hundreds of millions at the crime train! Trimet has refused to make this a safe mode of transportation for law abiding, clean & sober, tax paying civilized citizens by requiring everyone to pay the full fare to ride! Sick to death of the free riders on this Liberal Train Wreck!
Not on the crime train. Come on people cant you just get along.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.