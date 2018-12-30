PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Seven people were displaced following a house fire in northeast Portland Sunday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, located at 1736 NE 52nd Avenue, at about 8:45 a.m.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor and eaves of the home. Everyone inside the home was able to get out.
Fire officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the home’s occupants to a fire in the kitchen.
Two people were injured in the fire. A man sustained smoke inhalation and minor facial burns while trying to rescue other people inside the home.
Firefighters say a boy suffered smoke inhalation during his escape from the second floor, because his only escape route was through the room where the fire started.
Crews were able to contain the fire in the basement and first floor of the home.
Investigators determined the fire’s cause was combustibles that ignited because they were too close to a stove top that was in use.
The fire was deemed accidental, and damages are estimated to be more than $150,000.
The Red Cross says they are assisting four adults and three children who were displaced, as well as several pets.
PF&R says one firefighter experienced heat exhaustion and was taken to the hospital to be checked as a precaution.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
