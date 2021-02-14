Seven people sent to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – The Woodburn Fire Department says seven people were sent to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after using a propane cooker inside their house.
Fire Chief, Joe Budge, said three adults and four kids were taken to a hospital in Salem to be treated. Budge also said two of the people are in critical condition.
There are still tens of thousands without power Sunday, and Chief Budge has this advice for people using propane or generators for cooking and staying warm.
“If you’re cooking with anything with an open flame, it needs to be outside, it can’t be indoors. If you’re running a generator, make sure it’s a ways from the house and it’s well ventilated,” said Budge.
Budge also told FOX 12 that carbon monoxide is odorless and people should look out for symptoms, like a headache. If you think you might be experiencing these symptoms Chief Budge says open any windows and call 911.
