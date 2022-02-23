UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A potato chip processing plant in eastern Oregon reported a boiler explosion Tuesday that sent seven workers to the hospital, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Medical, fire and law enforcement were dispatched to Shearer’s Foods Tuesday afternoon.
Good Shepherd Medical Center reported that seven people came to the hospital from Shearer’s Foods. None of the injuries were reported as serious.
The plant supplies much of the Western U.S. with potato and corn chips.
When it’s operating at full capacity, the plant employs up to 400 people, said Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith.