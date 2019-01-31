PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An early morning fire damaged several trucks at a U-Haul facility in northeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to U-Haul Moving & Storage, located at 7345 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, at around 2 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found six U-Haul moving trucks on fire. Firefighters began putting the fires out to protect the other trucks and storage buildings from the flames.
PF&R said the fire was under control at around 2:23 a.m.
A total of seven trucks were damaged by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
