PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A cleanup effort along the Willamette River Friday cleared several boats from the shorelines at Swan Island Lagoon.
Officials say abandoned boats are increasingly becoming a problem along many waterways in Portland as well as statewide.
Through a partnership between the Oregon State Marine Board and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, 10 boats were cleared from the shores in Swan Lagoon. Many were busted and broken and some were in danger of sinking.
A cleanup effort is underway at the Swan Island Lagoon to clear several abandoned boats along the Willamette River. This is a partnership effort between the Oregon State Marine Board & the @MultCoSO. Officials say abandoned boats are increasingly becoming a problem in Portland. pic.twitter.com/J95aDbJ0g0— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) July 26, 2019
The Oregon State Marine Board says many of the boats were actively polluting the water.
FOX 12 spoke with Casey Luckenbaugh who comes to the lagoon often during lunch. He says he’s overjoyed to see something being done about this problem.
I think it' gone unnoticed for way way too long,” Luckenbaugh said. “I know that attention has been brought to it but no action was put into play. So, it's nice to finally see it.”
Those boats will be held at a storage facility for 30 days before they’re dismantled and taken to a landfill.
