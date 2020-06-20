PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protests continued for the 23rd straight in Portland on Friday in response to racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Floyd was a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Several hundred protesters gathered at Revolution Hall, Portland police said. They rallied for several hours and then left
A second group gathered on the west side of the Justice Center and blocked traffic for nearly an hour, police said. A man carrying a riffle was spotted in the crowd.
Around 9:45 p.m. the group gathered outside the Justice Center and began marching towards the Morrison Bridge. Once mid-span on the bridge, protesters continued east towards Revolution Hall. The rest of the group marched back to the Justice Center.
Protesters are gathering back outside the Justice Center. Right now a video is being played on the front of the building. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OzIrT8ut0w— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 20, 2020
At 10:00 p.m. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that the same group began throwing projectiles at the building. They say they used slingshots to launch metal ball bearings in the direction of law enforcement standing behind windows. The bearing shattered multiple windows.
Deputies said one person went through the fence.
As deputies walked out of the Justice Center to talk to the person who went through the fence, they were hit by “a barrage of projectiles to include rocks the size of baseballs,” according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies deployed smoke and crowd munitions to disperse the crowd stop them from throwing items. No CS gas was used during the event, according to MCSO.
We’ve heard several pops coming from police officers. At one point the crowd went running. Portland police are now on the loudspeaker telling people not to tamper with the fence or climb on it. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/eKZUxk9oeY— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 20, 2020
At 11:14 p.m. Portland police declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to leave.
The demonstration occurring around the Justice Center has been declared an unlawful assembly. Disperse to the west now. Failure to comply with the order may result in arrest and force to include crowd control munitions.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 20, 2020
The group eventually left and briefly marched around downtown Portland before returning to the Justice Center where they rallied and blocked traffic. They eventually left at 3:00 a.m.
Multnomah County deputies and Portland Police made several arrests, including two individuals responsible for shattering windows at the Justice Center.
They have been identified as Jessica Janae Wieandt, 28, and Ariston Ronald Vallejos, 31. Each were charged with first degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Officers recovered metal bearings, a long range slingshot, slingshot bands and a hammer pick from their possession.
Related: Protesters block traffic on I-5, march on Interstate Bridge from downtown Vancouver
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
It's only going to get worse, unless The police department gets guts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.