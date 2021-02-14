PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Snow and ice continue to impact marinas in Southeast Portland on Sunday.
Several covered sections at the Waverly Marina located right next store to the Portland Rowing Club collapsed, causing damage to boats, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
MCSO Marine Patrol Units assisted at the Waverly Marina earlier today. Multiple covered sections have collapsed, damaging numerous boats. Booms are being put in place around the entire marina. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Qdn3WiyWCC— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 14, 2021
MSCO said booms are being put up around the entire marina to contain any fuel that might have spilled. Fortunately no one was injured.
For more winter storm coverage from FOX 12, go to kptv.com/winterstorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.