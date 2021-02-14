Several boats damage after metal awnings collapse in SE Portland

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Snow and ice continue to impact marinas in Southeast Portland on Sunday.

Several covered sections at the Waverly Marina located right next store to the Portland Rowing Club collapsed, causing damage to boats, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

MSCO said booms are being put up around the entire marina to contain any fuel that might have spilled. Fortunately no one was injured.

For more winter storm coverage from FOX 12, go to kptv.com/winterstorm.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.