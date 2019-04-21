Several cars damaged in hit-and-run crash in Vancouver

Vancouver Police say two suspects crashed into multiple parked cars along SE 26th Dr. near the Renaissance at 29th apartment complex early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.
Matt Miera found out what happened to his work truck after a knock at the door Sunday morning.
“Shocked,” he said. “I thought my friend was lying to me. I was like, ‘What kind of sick joke, man? It’s Easter.'”
Miera said he doesn’t know how he’ll get to work on Monday, and believes his truck is totaled. A coworker’s truck, belonging to the same company, was also damaged.
Police say two Hispanic men in a white Scion crashed into five cars parked on SE 26th Dr. No one was hurt.
“I don’t understand, unless they were intoxicated. But we all don’t know yet,” Matt’s wife, Stefanie Miera told FOX 12.
Police say they may never know if the suspects were under the influence, because they jumped out of their car and ran away from the scene after crashing. “Why’d you have to put an angry spot in everybody? For this?” said Stefanie.
Vancouver police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they’re still looking for the two suspects.
