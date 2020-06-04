MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Several campgrounds in the Columbia River Gorge will begin to reopen this month after closing due to COVID-19.
Currently, most waterfalls, including Multnomah Falls and others along the Historic Columbia River Highway, remain closed, as do many popular day use sites and visitor’s centers, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says.
Expected opening dates for campgrounds in and near the Columbia River Gorge include:
- Columbia Hills, Maryhill, and Brooks Memorial Campgrounds, June 5. Reserve a campsite on the Washington State Parks website.
- Memaloose Campground, June 9. Reserve a campsite on the Oregon State Parks website.
- Viento Campground, June 15. Reserve a campsite on the Oregon State Parks website.
- Wyeth Campground, June 15. Reserve a campsite online here.
Fewer trails, activities, and visitor services will be available this summer, with land managers following CDC and state health authorities’ guidance, the parks and recreation department says. Recreation sites may open or close with little advance notice.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects delays in the opening of LePage and Plymouth Campgrounds due to recent storm damage. Dispersed camping remains closed at all Corps parks.
Many state parks in the Columbia River Gorge reopened last week. There are also several state parks that have reopened on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge. For more information click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
